WHITEWATER — Dalee Water Conditioning announces that it recently acquired Markee Water Conditioning of Walworth County.
Markee Water owners Frank and Mary Gauger, along with their son Rob, have decided to retire from the water treatment business.
The acquisition reaffirms Dalee Water’s commitment to providing the best service to Walworth County and the surrounding area, where the company has been treating water since 1947.
“We’re looking forward to servicing Markee’s existing customer base in the same professional manner, and also to providing additional services such as rental water softeners, Iron Curtains, RO systems, and automatic salt delivery,” said Dave Kertscher, owner of Dalee Water Conditioning.
Established in Whitewater by the Dalee family in 1947, Dalee Water maintains the region’s most complete and experienced water treatment team, providing expert service and sales to residential and small commercial customers.
Dalee is proud to provide water treatment services with products that are made in the U.S.A., and they offer a variety of water softening and filtration solutions, as well as service and repair to any make or model.
Dalee serves Whitewater, Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva, Fontana, Walworth, Burlington, Palmyra, Eagle, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Sullivan and surrounding areas.
