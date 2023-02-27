"DanceScapes '23" performs at Barnett Theatre
Dancers perform “Noche Desmadroza” by choreographer and sound editor Alfonso Cervera. Photographed by Craig Schreiner.

WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announced the next show of the theatre and dance season, “DanceScapes ‘23” with artistic director Barbara Grubel.

This production will run in the Barnett Theatre from March 4-5 at 2 p.m. and March 7-8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale for the performances and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. There is a $2 surcharge for tickets purchased at the door at the time of the event.

