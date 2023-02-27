WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announced the next show of the theatre and dance season, “DanceScapes ‘23” with artistic director Barbara Grubel.
This production will run in the Barnett Theatre from March 4-5 at 2 p.m. and March 7-8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale for the performances and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. There is a $2 surcharge for tickets purchased at the door at the time of the event.
The Barnett Theatre is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, WI 53190.
“DanceScapes ’23” features works from UW-Whitewater student choreographers, faculty members and international dance artist Dr. Jin-Wen Yu who has created, performed, directed and produced over 100 works internationally and nationally.
“We are so grateful to be back on the stage after the pandemic. For those new to our show, Dancescapes is a platform where both students, faculty and guest artists have the opportunity to play and experiment with the possibilities of what dance can be," Barbara Grubel, Professor of Dance and Artistic Director of “DanceScapes ‘23” said. "We are extremely proud of our students, alumni, faculty and guest artist Jin Wen Yu, who are sharing their work with you.”
Dr. Jin-Wen Yu, EdD & MFA, Patrick M. Virginia Horne Henry-Bascom Professor of Dance, and Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor in the UW-Madison Dance Department. He has created, performed, directed, and produced more than 100 works in the Americas and Asia. Before his study in the USA, he was a soloist for the Cloud Gate Dance Theatre, one of the most prestigious dance companies in the world. Dr. Yu is a six-time gala concert winner of the American College Dance Association Conference. As the Past President of World Dance Alliance-Americas (WDA-A), he has directed international dance festivals in Madison, New York City, and Vancouver.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.