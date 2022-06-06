WHITEWATER — Teepa Snow, one of the world’s leading advocates and educators for individuals living with dementia, will visit Whitewater on Wednesday, June 15.
Snow is an Occupational Therapist with more than 40 years of clinical and academic experience. Her user-friendly approaches provide guidance and leadership to nationally promote best care practices.
Snow is a graduate of Duke University and received her MS degree from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Snow’s Positive Approach to Care (PAC) training strategies help people to better appreciate the impact dementia has on a person’s life.
Rainbow Hospice Care, Fairhaven Senior Services, Fort HealthCare, and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater School of Graduate Studies and Continuing Education, have teamed up to present A Day with Teepa Snow.
Snow will speak at Young Auditorium on the UW-Whitewater campus, and the day-long event — presented in collaboration with the Whitewater Dementia Friendly Community Initiative — is free and open to the public. Registration is required and will be accepted online until noon on Friday, June 10. CEUs also are available for a $20 fee.
Snow will present the topic of A Positive Approach to Dementia Care in the morning session, which runs from 9 to 11:45 a.m. She will highlight Coping with Challenging Situations in Dementia Care in her afternoon talk from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Registrants can sign up for one or both sessions. A boxed lunch also will be provided at no additional cost for only afternoon and full-day attendees. Doors will open at 8 a.m.
Thanks to the generosity of UW-Whitewater Parking Services, free parking will be available on the day of the event at campus lots 1 and 2.
