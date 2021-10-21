WHITEWATER — The Discover Whitewater Series (DWS): Half Marathon, 5k and W3 Fit Kid Shuffle held its ninth annual race banquet on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Willow Brook Golf Course.
Gathered for a night of celebration were race sponsors, team leaders, volunteers and five local charities.
“The purpose of DWS is to support Whitewater by giving back to organizations that are devoted to helping this community,” DWS Executive Director Jefferey Knight said. “It’s always great to see so many members of the Whitewater community come together for this event.”
During the banquet, DWS presented $5,000 to each of the five charities, totaling $25,000. These five charities include: Working for Whitewater’s Wellness, Bethel House, Whitewater Unified School District, Whitewater LEADS and J-Hawk Aquatic Club.
Excluding the DWS donations, there was an additional $740 directly donated from anonymous individuals to the charities of their choosing on the DWS website. Over the last nine years, the DWS has been able to raise a total of $229,500.
“It really is incredible to witness the amount of work that goes into the DWS,” GWC Chairman Larry Kachel said. “The number of local sponsors, volunteers and community members who come together to help out is inspiring.”
This year’s DWS saw the return of the W3 Fit Kid Shuffle, the post-race awards ceremony, and open registration all the way up until race day.
Next year, the 10th annual DWS will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18. Planning already has begun to make the DWS’s 10th anniversary race an extraordinary event.
Keep an eye out for a special black Friday registration deal.
