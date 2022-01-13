WHITEWATER — The Discover Whitewater Series (DWS): Half Marathon and 5k has committed to partnering with the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club once again for its 10th anniversary race on Sept. 18.
This coming year, the DWS team will celebrate its achievements over the past decade. Not only is the DWS hosting new events, but they also will be bringing back some of the favorites from years past.
The DWS’ partnership with the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club has provided one of the most loved events to date. The Kiwanis pancake breakfast offers a free meal for all of the DWS race participants and volunteers.
Family and friends also can enjoy this breakfast before the races as tickets will be available at the door for $6 apiece.
“The Kiwanis pancake breakfast is truly one of my favorite additions we’ve had over the past 10 years,” said DWS Executive Director Jeffery Knight. “It’s a great way to give families quality time together on race day and the community just loves it. I can’t wait to see our new participants enjoy their free breakfasts!”
The Kiwanis pancake breakfast will be from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the day of the race. Located conveniently right next to the race course, the breakfast will be available in the Whitewater High School cafeteria.
