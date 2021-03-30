WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Breakfast Kiwanis Club’s partnership with the Whitewater Community Foundation, the City of Whitewater and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater currently has raised $17,000 to enable children with disabilities to more fully enjoy the playground in Starin Park, with $23,000 more needed.
Plans are under way to provide a “We-Go-Round,” a merry-go-round designed to allow wheeled-mobility devices to fit in comfortably so all children can enjoy the experience. The “We-Go-Round” has a center post wheel for all children to use, and create the spinning motion from inside and outside.
“This piece of equipment will make a huge difference to children with disabilities in Whitewater,” said Jean Bromley, president of the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club. “All children can play together on the ‘We-Go-Round.’ We are seeking our community’s help with donations to make this a reality.”
The “We-Go-Round” encourages social play for all children both as riders and pushers while they cooperate to make a fun experience for all. The children pushing work on motor planning and coordination through engagement of their muscles and joints.
Children utilize balance skills, along with core, lower and upper body strength. They also will use their cognitive skills for problem solving. This new equipment will bring imaginative play and the ability for all kids to socialize, no matter their degree of mobility.
“A huge thank you goes to the Kiwanis Club for wanting to add this fun piece of equipment to Starin Park,” said Eric Boettcher, Parks and Recreation director. “This new We-Go-Round will be a great addition allowing all children to participate and enjoy the playground. That is exactly what a playground should be, a place for everyone to enjoy their experience.”
UW-Whitewater will provide an in-kind contribution of $10,000 for the installation. he Whitewater Community Foundation has set up a fund for the project and donations now can be made.
To donate, visit http://whitewatercommunityfoundation.org/donate/. Click the Donate Now button and the site will ask you to choose a dollar amount, how often you wish to donate and which cause you wish to support as there are additional options for donations. Donors also can choose to share a note of why they are gifting the money to the cause. Donations may be tax deductible.
