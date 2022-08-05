WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
At the moviesA romance movie “Downton Abbey: A New Era” will be shown at 1 p.m. Tuesday. All the favorite characters and actors from the popular ITV/PBS series reunite as the Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the south of France to uncover Violet’s newly inherited village. Meanwhile, back at Downton, the staff has to contend with a production company, making motion pictures.
Learn Mah JonggSeniors in the Park has a group at 1 p.m. on Monday meeting to learn how to play mah jongg. Reserve a seat by calling 262-473-0535.
Weekly craftMarbel mugs is next week’s craft. The group will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Register by calling 262-473-0535 in advance so there are enough supplies.
Stained glass classCaroline Britton will hold a class Aug. 23 and 24 at 12:30 p.m. for those interested in a stained glass project. All skill levels are welcome Call 262-473-0535 to sign up.
Blood pressure checksEach Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon, the senior center will offer blood pressure checks. Participants can bring in their at-home blood pressure cuffs to make sure they are accurate.
Classic car showCar enthusiasts can bring in their classic car to Starin Park from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 17. To bring a car, call 262-473-0535.
Travel opportunitiesSeveral trips are being offered for adults. They include Tropical Costa Rica Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2023 with its lush forests and stunning waterfalls. Trip is being offered by Collette Tours. Texas Cowboy Country April 16- 24, 2023 is a tour from Oklahoma City to Kerrville and ends in Fort Worth. There are several museums and the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. Trip is offered by Mayflower Tours. Alaska Cruising Aboard the Noordam July 25 to Aug. 6, 2023 includes Fairbanks and a narrated cruise aboard the Riverboat Discovery at Old Chena village. Trip offered Mayflower Tours. Iceland Land of Fire and Ice Aug. 16-22, 2023 includes five nights in Hveragerdi. Trip is offered by Mayflower Tours.
Rockin’ RespiteRockin’Resite is in search of someone to volunteer this month and going forward. It could be one or two days per month. It could be morning or afternoon or two people to share. There is training. A nurse is onsite and there is a volunteer assigned to each guest. Sing, play games, do art projects, cook, or whatever is in the person’s wheelhouse to make a fun, active day for guests. Call 262-473-0535 if interested.
Dementia Friendly initiativeThe center is looking for people to make Whitewater a Dementia Friendly Community. We work on public education, supporting caregivers and facilitating a twice monthly respite site. Afternoon volunteers are needed for the respite site and more committee members to help share the message in the community.
Activities at a glance‘FUN’ctional Fitness (hybrid)— Mondays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. (fee)
Yoga (hybrid) — Tuesdays or Thursdays at 10 a.m.
Pickleball — Mondays through Fridays 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Downtown Armory
Indoor Walking — Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Sewing Group — Most Fridays 10 a.m.
Warblers — Mondays 11 a.m.
Book Club—First Monday 11 a.m. Books available at Starin Park
Bingo – First, second and fourth Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
Canasta – First and third Mondays at 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Mah Jongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
More informationFor more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call 262-473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road unless otherwise noted. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and closed Fridays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.