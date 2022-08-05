WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.

At the moviesA romance movie “Downton Abbey: A New Era” will be shown at 1 p.m. Tuesday. All the favorite characters and actors from the popular ITV/PBS series reunite as the Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the south of France to uncover Violet’s newly inherited village. Meanwhile, back at Downton, the staff has to contend with a production company, making motion pictures.

