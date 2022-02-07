WHITEWATER — Dredging began Wednesday, Feb. 2, on Cravath and Trippe Lakes as part of the Lakes Drawdown Project in the City of Whitewater.
After many weeks of preparation with a controlled burn, skinning snow and vegetation from the top and laying wood matting, Stout Construction was able to begin removing dredged material from both lakes last week.
The controlled burn helped to stop vegetation in the planned dredged areas. The skinning of snow and vegetation cleared the ground for direct access to cold temperatures. The areas to be dredged need 18 inches of frozen ground to allow for excavating equipment to drive on and remove materials.
Due to the warmer temperatures the area has experienced, not all areas to be dredged had enough frost to begin the process. Wood matting was placed in many locations that did not freeze to allow for the equipment to drive over without sinking.
Because of warmer temperatures, crews are forced to alter their planned dredging times. When temperatures rise along with the sun warming the ground, crews must stop the process to keep equipment from sinking.
In the past week, crews have been dredging when temperatures drop and skies are cloudy, including working through the evening and early morning hours. This process will continue in the upcoming weeks.
Crews were able to dredge for more than 20 hours on Trippe Lake and 10 hours on Cravath Lake this past weekend due to colder temperatures. When the sun began to warm the ground and temperatures rose, crews had to stop. They will resume evening dredging on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
