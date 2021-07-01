WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater is partnering with shared electric scooter company, Bird Rides, to bring e-scooters to the city on a one-year pilot program contract.
The scooters are available beginning July 6 through a mobile phone application and riders pay to use the scooter per minute, at no cost to the city.
“We are happy to welcome Bird to the City of Whitewater,” said Cameron Clapper, Whitewater city manager. "We look forward to having the scooters available for all residents and visitors to get around town and think it will be a nice addition to the community."
The company plans on offering scooters to help reduce carbon emissions, as well as traffic congestion on roadways. The scooters also offer residents without automobiles another transportation option.
The electric scooters can be used on roads and in bike lanes with a maximum speed of 15 mph. Scooters must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and never blocking driveways.
Riders are required to be 18 years or older to access the scooters. They also are encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride and required to obey all standard rules of the road.
To use the scooters, a renter will download the Bird app to their phone and create an account they will use for each ride. Using the map in the Bird app, riders will find the closest Bird. It can be reserved up to 30 minutes in advance.
To start the ride, the renter will scan the Bird’s QR code with the app, hit the throttle on the right to go, and pull the brakes to slow. After the ride, renters will use the kickstand to keep the Bird upright and park it away from public pathways in an approved parking spot found in the app.
The rider will submit a picture of the scooter to ensure the ride is complete and the scooter is parked.
Riders will be able to use the Community Mode allowing anyone with a Bird account to report or provide feedback on vehicle-related issues such as poorly parked or damaged vehicles in their area. Riders will be asked to provide the Bird ID number and the specific issue they are experiencing, then a Bird team member will be assigned to correct the issue. Community Mode can be accessed by tapping the yield sign on the bottom left of the Bird map.
Bird advises riders to check the app for the most up-to-date vehicle charge information, service area locations and pricing.
For more details on how to use a Bird scooter, visit https://www.bird.co/blog/how-to-bird-beginners-guide-shared-scooter-riding/.
“Having an additional option for transportation will be very helpful for many residents,” said Clapper. “This will also be a nice option for those who are visiting the city and want a new way of getting around and enjoying what our city has to offer.”
Bird offers the following programs that are available for all who qualify:
● Community Pricing — Bird’s Community Pricing Program offers a 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans and senior citizens. It’s designed to be the most inclusive micro mobility discount program available anywhere.
To sign up for the Community Pricing Program, download the Bird app, create an account and email your proof of eligibility to access@bird.co. Visit https://www.bird.co/blog/need-know-bird-expanded-community-pricing-program/ for more details.
● Free Rides for Healthcare Workers and Emergency Personnel — Bird offers free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel. To sign up, email a copy of your medical identification card along with your name and telephone number to together@bird.co. Eligible riders will receive two free 30-minute rides per day for as long as it takes to help communities recover from the global health crisis. Visit https://www.bird.co/blog/bird-providing-free-mobility-healthcare-workers-crisis/ for details.
For questions or concerns about the e-scooters, the company can be reached directly at 1-866-205-2442, by email hello@bird.co and social media platforms listed on its contact page https://www.bird.co/es/contact-us/.
More information about the company can be found on its website www.bird.co and on its blog www.bird.co/blog.
