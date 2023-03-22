Embodied Looking // Embodied Making to hold mindfulness workshop at Irvin L. Young Memorial Library
Michael Velliquette to lead art and mindfulness workshop

WHITEWATER — Embodied Looking // Embodied Making is a community engagement project where participants apply techniques derived from mindfulness meditation to generate intimate and contemplative arts-based experiences.

A three-hour workshop will begin at 1 p.m., on Friday, April 21 at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, 431 W. Center St., Whitewater. This workshop is for adults only and is no cost, although space is limited and registration is required. All supplies will be provided.

