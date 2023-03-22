Embodied Looking // Embodied Making to hold mindfulness workshop at Irvin L. Young Memorial Library

WHITEWATER — Embodied Looking // Embodied Making is a community engagement project where participants apply techniques derived from mindfulness meditation to generate intimate and contemplative arts-based experiences.
A three-hour workshop will begin at 1 p.m., on Friday, April 21 at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, 431 W. Center St., Whitewater. This workshop is for adults only and is no cost, although space is limited and registration is required. All supplies will be provided.
“The idea for this workshop arose out of the influence meditation has had on my artwork and my teaching,” instructor Michael Velliquette wrote in the media release. “My art has had a renewed sense of purpose and as an instructor I’ve felt more engaged with my classes. Overall, I’ve attributed several positive developments in my life since beginning my daily “sitting” practice over a decade ago including an increased sense of focus and concentration, being better able to manage everyday stressors, and a greater sense of overall ease and well-being.”
Michael Velliquette is a mixed media artist who makes intricately constructed sculptures. He makes use of modest materials such as paper, to open a view into imagined worlds. A working artist for 20 years, Velliquette has participated in exhibitions in museums and galleries in the US, Europe and Asia. As an educator, Velliquette is an Assistant Professor of Foundations in the Art Department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he teaches courses in visual literacy and creative practice. You can learn more about his work at www.velliquette.com.
The three-hour workshop begins with an introduction to meditation techniques used to manifest more calm and equitable mind states such as body scanning, noting, and breath awareness. Participants then apply similar techniques to viewing works of abstract art, using sight as a tool to become more aware of their somatic responses to visual elements such as line, shape, and color. They then transition into a making portion of the project using art materials in a variety of exploratory practices designed to heighten their awareness of themselves and the creative process.
This workshop is supported by the University of Wisconsin–Madison Division of the Arts Edna Wiechers Arts in Wisconsin Award.
