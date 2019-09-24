WHITEWATER — Big band music with a taste of the South is on tap when the Equinox Orchestra visits Whitewater's Irvin L. Young Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson, along with their 17-piece big band, will perform at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater venue, a new addition to the theater's schedule.
These two sophisticated Southern gentleman and the high-energy show that is "Davis & Johnson Present the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra" will present the greatest songs, the best original arrangements and phenomenal musicianship. Fashioned in the style and swagger of the legendary entertainers led by Frank Sinatra, Davis & Johnson are putting their own stamp on the great American songbook, graced with a touch of Motown, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, Elvis and more, offering a freshness and relevance that speaks to every soul.
Performing everything from the toe-tapping, front porch-picking sounds of Appalachian bluegrass and the smooth jazzy sounds of the French Quarter in New Orleans to the roots of country music in Nashville and the pride and glory-filled songs of Texas, this group does it all and pays homage to the culture that raised and inspired them.
Jeremy Davis is the band leader, singing vocals and playing tenor sax. A Louisiana native, he led various bands on more than 200 shows a year on the road before forming the Equinox Orchestra. He has performed in conjunction with David Sanborn, Ellis Marsalis, George Clinton, The Allman Brothers, Gov’t Mule, The Beach Boys, Col. Bruce Hampton, Derek Trucks, Jennifer Holiday, Fred Wesley, Charice, Ellis Hall, Bill Watrous, Fred Wesley, Wycliffe Gordon, several American Idol alumni and many, many more.
Clay Johnson plays the trombone. Raised in a family of preachers, teachers and folk/Southern gospel singers, he was born to inspire and entertain. His passion for music performance has developed since childhood over thousands of concerts, musicals and shows on stages from coast to coast, whether volunteering to sing at his children’s school, crooning for the senior citizens center, or singing at festivals, arenas, or sold-out theaters. At the same time, his love for the gospel has taken him all around the U.S. and the world to work with churches and communities as a minister and missionary, including Ukraine, India, and Ethiopia.
All standard tickets for this concert are $30.50, with all fees included. UW-Whitewater students can purchase tickets at a discounted price.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.youngauditorium.com, stop in to the Greenhill Center of the Arts Box Office (located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts atrium on the UW-Whitewater campus), or call (262) 472-2222. Tickets ordered online can be printed at home (small fees apply for this service).
