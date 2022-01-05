WHITEWATER — Your family might know the story of Hansel & Gretel, but they haven’t seen it told like this!
Young Auditorium welcomes the Florentine Opera Company for its adaptation of the classic fairy tale on Sunday, Jan. 23, at 3 p.m. Part of Young Auditorium’s Never Too Young Series, this family-friendly production uses the beauty of opera to tell the classic story in a new, exciting way.
Geared toward children of all ages, Florentine Opera’s production follows much of the original story from the Brothers Grimm...complete with original music composed by Englebert Humperdink. Just as in all versions of "Hansel & Gretel," the adventurous brother and sister turn-the-tables on an evil witch who is desperate to make them her dinner.
The mission of the Florentine Opera Company Education Department is to make opera more inviting and accessible to communities in Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin. Exposure to opera as a multi-disciplinary art helps children develop intelligence in a variety of areas, including abstract thinking and problem solving.
Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 2-12, and free for children under two. Purchase tickets for all Young Auditorium season performances online at http://www.youngauditorium.com … or by connecting with the UW-Whitewater Ticket Services department.
