WHITEWATER — Free tax prep program returns for the 2023 tax season. The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater will provide free tax preparation and free electronic filing of 2022 federal and state income tax returns for low and moderate-income taxpayers.
The UW-Whitewater VITA program will be open Wednesdays from 3:30 — 6 p.m. from Feb. 1 — April 12. Clients will be served on a first-come, first-served basis and should arrive at least one hour before closing. No appointments are needed.
Tax preparation help will be located at the UW-Whitewater Community Engagement Center, 1260 W. Main St., Whitewater. There is free parking in front of the UW-W Community Engagement Center for VITA participants.
The VITA clinic is staffed by certified student preparers and supervised by faculty in the College of Business and Economics Department of Accounting. In addition to providing hands-on experience for graduate and undergraduate accounting students, the free VITA clinic helps residents of Whitewater and surrounding communities.
“We have many long-time clients who return for assistance each spring,” Robert Meyers, accounting department lecturer and VITA program co-director said. “The opportunity to apply training while working with real people is an invaluable experience for our students.”
Important information, including a location map, program limitations and required supporting documentation, can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yn7rpjzp. For additional information, email the VITA Site Coordinator at vita@uww.edu.
