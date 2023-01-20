WHITEWATER — Free tax prep program returns for the 2023 tax season. The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater will provide free tax preparation and free electronic filing of 2022 federal and state income tax returns for low and moderate-income taxpayers.

The UW-Whitewater VITA program will be open Wednesdays from 3:30 — 6 p.m. from Feb. 1 — April 12. Clients will be served on a first-come, first-served basis and should arrive at least one hour before closing. No appointments are needed.

Load comments