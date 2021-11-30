WHITEWATER — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announces the return of the Gala Holiday Concert to Young Auditorium this weekend, Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m.
An annual tradition and the largest fundraiser of the year for the department, all proceeds benefit the Music Scholarship Fund.
Now more than ever, both students and faculty are profoundly grateful for music and performing live for audiences. An annual tradition, the Gala Holiday Concert features works from nearly every student ensemble in the department, from the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra to the Clarinet Ensemble.
This year’s program will include selections from “The Nutcracker,” arranged by Duke Ellington; selections from “Handel’s Messiah,” “Polar Night” by Nebojsa Macura, “Festive Fanfare” by Brian Balmages and more.
Tickets for the Gala Holiday Concert will be sold in seats of two with one seat left open in between for social distancing. Attendees in larger groups will be able to move closer to each other during the performance to form their own “pod” section.
In a typical year the Gala Benefit Concert produces over $20,000 in scholarship funds for the department. Last year, donors were to thank for the funds raised.
“The financial impact of the pandemic has not been lost on us,” said department chair Mike Dugan. “For last year’s event we were still able to raise funds through the recorded event and the immense generosity of our supporters.”
Before the concert, during intermission, and following the mainstage music small ensembles throughout the buildings will be playing. These include the Percussion Ensemble, Baroque Ensemble, Singing Sirens & Meistersingers, Clarinet Ensemble, Chancellor’s Quartet, Flute Ensemble, Saxophone Ensemble, Schubert Trout Quintet and the Student Brass Quintet.
These ensembles are made up entirely of students in the Department of Music and they will be showcasing their talents in the Young Auditorium lobby, the Fern Young Terrace, the Greenhill Center of the Arts Atrium and more.
Masks are required for anyone entering a campus building. Do not come to campus if you are ill. For the most up to date campus safety information, visit the Warhawks are Back webpage at the link below. uww.edu/warhawks-are-back.
