WHITEWATER – Friends of the Arboretum at Starin Park and the City of Whitewater announced that a grant from Generac Power Systems, a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products with a manufacturing facility in Whitewater that employs more than 1,000 people, will fund the creation of the Generac Education Center.

The center, which will be located at the south end of Starin Park, will be a focal point of the arboretum, hosting outdoor classroom activities while serving as a welcome center to the trails and greenery.

