WHITEWATER — Whitewater community member Jill Gerber is running for the 4th district council seat being vacated by council member Lynn Binnie.
Gerber said she believes in hard work, transparency, and getting results.
Gerber has been a part of the Whitewater community for many years. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a Business Law Degree and worked as the executive assistant to the Whitewater city manager from 2015-19.
During her time working for the city she was able to learn the ins and outs of Whitewater. Gerber now works for UW-Whitewater in the Office of Field Experience within the College of Education and Professional Studies.
While already an involved community member, Gerber hopes to continue to serve the City of Whitewater and its residents as a common council member. She is a strong supporter in upholding the city’s transparency provisions adopted by the council.
A firm believer in informed decision-making, Gerber maintains that providing council members and the public with information at least 72 hours prior to discussion allows enough time to understand the views of community members and advocate for them.
“I have always prided myself in digging in, researching subjects and creating real resolutions,” said candidate Gerber. “I would be humbled if my neighbors elected me as their representative. I am ready to work alongside the other council members on important city issues as they arise.”
Gerber believes in diversifying Whitewater’s existing housing stock and supports the construction of additional single-family residential homes. She plans to advocate for additional housing in Whitewater, as well as work to increase efforts to land a grocery store in the city.
About Jill Gerber
She has been married to Dave Gerber, of the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, for 21 years and has two sons, Ben and Griffin, who are sophomores at UW-Whitewater.
She has been married to Dave Gerber, of the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, for 21 years and has two sons, Ben and Griffin, who are sophomores at UW-Whitewater.
