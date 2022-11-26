Glacierland RC&D is hosting a Winter Soil Health Workshop Thursday Nov 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEWATER -- Glacierland RC&D is hosting a Winter Soil Health Workshop on Thursday from 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at the UW-Whitewater Community Engagement Center, 1260 W. Main St., Whitewater.Break out sessions at the workshop will include cover cropping and managed grazing.Participants are required to register, the cost is $20 per person. Call Kirsten Jurcek at 920-342-9504 or email kirsten@glacierlandrcd.org to register. The managed grazing presentation will be held by Jason Cavadini, UW grazing outreach specialist. Jamie Patton, nutrient and pest management specialist, will be presenting on promoting plentiful peds importance of soil aggregation in soil health. Chelsea Zegler, agriculture water quality outreach specialist and Kevin Shelley, outreach educator, UW nutrient will be presenting on cover crop management for water quality and agronomic success. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
