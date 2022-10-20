WHITEWATER — Although they won't be permitted to operate on city sidewalks, golf cart drivers will be allowed to travel city streets as a result of a recently approved ordinance that says they may do so.
The Common Council of the City of Whitewater this week approved allowing golf carts access to public roads, but only where the speed limit is 25 mph or less.
According to the ordinance, a “golf cart” is a "vehicle designed and manufactured with limited speed capabilities that do not exceed 20 miles per hour."
Public roads are defined as any street or highway located within the city's boundaries designed to accommodate motor vehicles. State and county public roads, streets and highways are excluded.
The ordinance stated that golf carts may be operated on the City of Whitewater's public roads, with the exception of Business Highway 12, Highway 59 and Janesville Street, with a speed limit of 25 miles per hour or less. Golf carts may cross Business Highway 12, Highway 59 and Janesville Street at intersections.
Any golf cart that operates on street of Whitewater must be registered with the city.
Restrictions include that any operator of a golf cart on the streets of Whitewater must have a valid driver’s license issued in his or her home state.
"All golf carts operating under this ordinance must be equipped with adequate functioning brakes, reliable and accurate steering apparatus, safe and proper tires, rearview mirror, red reflectors/or tape on front and rear bumpers," the ordinance said.
Golf carts may only be operated on designated public roads during the hours between sunrise and sunset.
There are also restrictions related to children, who are not allowed on a golf cart that is operated on public roads if by age or size they are required by state or federal regulations to be seated in child restraint equipment.
Golf Carts must be operated in single file and as close to the right-hand side of the street as possible.
The operator of a golf cart is required to use hand signals when turning a golf cart on city public roads and each cart is required to display a slow-moving vehicle emblem.
Golf cart operators are subject to all Wisconsin rules of the road that apply to drivers of automobiles.
