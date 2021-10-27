WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Area Chamber recently launched its brand-new Whitewater Storytelling Festival, a celebration of the art of storytelling.
This brand-new festival brought to town locally, regionally and nationally known storytellers and lots of visitors who enjoy a good tale. It was a collaborative event, harnessing the talents, skills, and resources of multiple organizations and individuals in the Whitewater community.
The weekend kicked off on Oct. 15 with some campfire stories down by the Cravath Lakefront fire pit, and enjoyed tales from some locals and visitors alike. The evening was beautiful, and attendees enjoyed amazing weather as the rains cleared just in time.
They saw a steady flow of story seekers all day on Saturday, Oct. 16, enjoying the sunny skies and many tales of the talented storytellers. Children took advantage of the crafts and special storytelling sets, and many folks spent time in one or more of the available workshops.
Everyone moved indoors on Saturday night at the Cultural Arts Center where a standing room only audience enjoyed the stories of three amazing tellers. Others in town that evening took advantage of an open-mic night at the local bookstore, The Book Teller.
Organizers were assured by many of the festival visitors, both local and out-of-town, that they will return next year. They definitely plan to repeat this festival and grow it over the next three years.
Organizers have the privilege of using JEM Grant funds awarded by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism and look forward to planning for next year. They are working with other regional storytelling festivals to ensure that this event is put on the calendar.
Generous event sponsors of the festival are Novel Sponsors Generac and storytelling patrons Rosa Spellman and family, Chapter Sponsor Lavelle Industries, and Bookmark Sponsor Fort Community Credit Union.
Follow the Whitewater Chamber’s Facebook page for updates on other events that the chamber is planning.
For questions about anything chamber related, contact Kellie Carper, executive director, at (262) 473-4005.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.