Irvin L. Young Memorial Library hosts career planning event Wednesday Jan 10, 2023

Amanda from the Walworth County Job Center will be available at the Irvin L. young Memorial Library to assist individuals in career planning on Wednesday. This event takes place from 2 - 4 p.m. in the library's community room. She will answer any questions, help find individual resources for paying for school, and help arrange apprenticeships and work experiences. No registration or appointment is needed. Email sfrench@whitewater-wi.gov with questions.
