WHITEWATER — Adults and teens are invited to create a miniature artwork for the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library's Itty Bitty Art Show, which will be on display during the month of March.Participants will pick up a small canvas at the library starting Jan. 30, create a miniature artwork using any medium and methods desired, and drop off the finished artwork at the library by Feb. 24.The artworks will be hung in the library's lobby display case for the month of March. There is no cost to participate.Community members may sign up to participate by visiting the library's website at whitewaterlibrary.org and clicking on "Events—Registration Forms."Email sfrench@whitewater-wi.gov or call 262-458-2782 to register, or with any questions.
