The public is invited to join a new book club which will meet at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, Whitewater, every fourth Monday of the month.
This book club is for adults and there is no cost to attend. Registration is requested. Please visit whitewaterlibrary.org and click on “Events – Registration Forms” to register in advance.
The first meeting will be held on Monday, January 23 at 6-7:30 p.m. in the library’s community room. Mindful Monday is a book club for conscious living led by Lori Frison and Denise Maple. The first meeting will be an introduction to the book club and the first book selection, which will be available for checkout. Each month, the book club will host a discussion and mindfulness practice.
As one of the facilitators, Denise Maple says, "The practice of mindfulness has changed my life. I am more centered, calm, present, intuitive, and loving as a result. I want to share what I have learned with others, as well as learn more and deepen my practice through book study and learning from others."
Through Live Life Spiritual Direction, Denise Maple is a holistic business coach, featured speaker, Reiki Master, and spiritual counselor.
Lori Frison M.S. LPC is a certified Relationship and Love Coach. She guides individuals to experience greater levels of love in life, both with others and within themselves. Lori’s work and personal interest led her to fall in love with the practice of mindfulness meditation as a path to cultivate greater well-being.
