Irvin L. Young Memorial Library to hold informational compost session The Daily Union Staff May 16, 2023 WHITEWATER - The public is invited to a free informational session about learning how to compost at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library's Community Room on Tuesday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m. The presentation will be led by Linda Holmes. Attendees will learn about different methods of composing, guidance, and information to get them started, according to the media release. The Irvin L. Young Memorial Library is located at 431 W. Center St., Whitewater. Contact Sarah French with questions at sfrench@whitewater-wi.gov or 262-458-2782.
