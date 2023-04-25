hot Irvin L. Young Memorial Library to hold zero-proof mixology program for adults Apr 25, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Learn how to make craft non-alcoholic cocktails at Irvin L. Young Memorial Library's zero-proof mixology program.The event will be held at the Irvin L Young Memorial Library’s Community Room located at 431 W. Center St., Whitewater on Tuesday, May 2 at 6:30-7:30 p.m.Librarian Sarah French will demonstrate several mocktail recipes and participants may taste samples and leave with fun recipes and ideas.Please register in advance by visiting the library’s website and clicking on “Events—Registration Forms.” This program is for adults only and there is no cost to attend.You may contact Sarah French with questions or to register at sfrench@whitewater- wi.gov or 262-458-2782. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
