WHITEWATER — Gardener, Ruth Flescher, will be at the Irvin L Young Memorial Library on Tuesday, April 4 at 6:30 p.m. to present "Let's Talk Tomatoes."The public is invited to attend and learn about how to choose tomato varieties and grow them successfully from transplant until the season is done, according to a media release.The presentation will be held in the library's Community Room located at 431 W. Center St., Whitewater. There is no cost or registration.For additional information, visit the library's website at www.whitewaterlibrary.org or call 262-473-0530.
