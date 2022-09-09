WHITEWATER — Amanda Abbott from the Walworth County Job Center will be hosting a Job Services Help Desk at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library in Whitewater.
She will be available to answer questions and assist individuals in career planning and finding other resources available to them.
Abbott said, “Under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act (WIOA), we can assist eligible individuals in career planning, paying for school, and arranging apprenticeships and work experiences. Even more so, we have funding for supportive services to assist in breaking down the barriers that have kept individuals from getting the job or education that they desire. Most people do not know that these services are available in Walworth County, and we really want to spread the word. In addition, most people don’t know about the assistance available to them just by coming into the Job Center. That being said, we are hoping that in collaboration with local libraries, we can spread the word.”
The Job Services Help Desk will be held in the library’s Community Room located at 431 W. Center St., Whitewater on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Monday, Oct. 10 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. No appointment is necessary and the public is invited to attend this free program.
