WHITEWATER — Lorrie Koppein, of the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club, recently was honored with the George F. Hixson Fellowship award.
Named for Kiwanis International’s first president, Hixson Fellowships are a way of recognizing those who have made extraordinary contributions to Kiwanis’ history of generosity in helping children in the community and the world.
“Lorrie Koppein has been an essential member of the Club for many years," Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club President Patrick Taylor said. "She served as president for two terms and has been involved in all aspects of Kiwanis’ mission. She has chaired the pancake breakfast for years, and is chairing the Starin Park All Inclusive Playground Project, which will launch this summer. She also serves as president of the Whitewater Kiwanis Foundation."
In addition to her many years of service to the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club, Koppein also is serving as the Lieutenant Governor of Division 4 of the Kiwanis Wisconsin-Upper Michigan District.
“Lorrie has spent countless hours dedicating her life to help the children of Whitewater and beyond," said Taylor. "Our community is very fortunate to have her caring, devoted spirit and helping hands.”
Hixson Fellowships are awarded to donors who give $1,000 or more to the Children's Fund. The Whitewater Kiwanis Club contributed in honor of Koppein.
Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club is made up of dedicated volunteers, like Koppein, who help children in the Whitewater community and the world, all with funds raised going directly to projects helping improve the lives of children in the community and the world. Each year, the club distributes approximately $20,000, with more than half going to the Whitewater Unified School District, including shoes and scholarships.
Kiwanis helped to build the Flowing Well Shelter, the shelter and accessible playground at Starin Park and Treyton’s Field of Dreams, the Whitewater High School football field lights and press box, as well as adopting a highway to clean up.
In addition, the group donates to the Whitewater Youth Soccer Club, the Friends of the Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center Family Partnership Fund, the Whitewater Food Pantry, Bethel House, Camp Wawbeek and more.
More information can be found on the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club Facebook page. If interested in joining the club, helping the children and having fun at the same time, contact the club.
