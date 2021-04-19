WHITEWATER — David Brokopp has been named the next superintendent of the Bangor School District.

Brokopp has been principal of Lakeview Elementary School in the Whitewater Unified School District since 2011.

“This is an incredibly bittersweet moment as I am incredibly excited to take on this new challenge," Brokopp said. "At the same time, it will mean leaving behind this amazing team, this awesome school and a community that I have truly loved being a part of.”

The Whitewater Unified School District will be creating a committee for hiring the next principal for Lakeview Elementary and will put out an announcement regarding the process to the community soon.

Tags

Load comments