WHITEWATER — The intersection of Tratt Street and Walton Drive will be under construction while a contractor installs a water main to the west of the intersection starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane with flagging operations. Motorists are advised to use caution through the work zone.

Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of the day Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Questions can be directed to the Department of Public Works at (262) 473-0560 or submitting a question online at www.whitewater-wi.gov/RequestTracker.aspx.

