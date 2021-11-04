WHITEWATER — A must see for veterans, military members and supporters, “Letters Home” is a moving theatrical production that brings to life actual letters written by soldiers serving in the Middle East.
Young Auditorium will present this relevant performance on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m.
Produced by Chicago’s Griffin Theatre Company, “Letters Home” puts the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq front and center, using actual communications from American soldiers as the source material for this eye-opening performance
Written under the most difficult of circumstances, these letters evoke emotional responses regarding the disorientation of training, deployment day, separation from family and loved ones, as well as actual combat and occupation duties.
Without politicizing, “Letters Home” gives audiences a powerful portrait of the true soldier experience. This production is inspired by the New York Times op-ed article, “The Things They Wrote,” and the subsequent HBO documentary, “Last Letters Home.”
Tickets are $24.25 for adults, and $15.50 for those age 12 and under.
Tickets for this, and all 2021-22 Young Auditorium season performances can be purchased online at http://www.youngauditorium.com or by connecting with the UW-Whitewater Ticket Services department, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater (located inside the Greenhill Center of the Arts) at (262) 472-2222, Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This engagement is supported by the Arts Midwest GIG fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from Wisconsin Arts Board.
