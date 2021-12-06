WHITEWATER — A man died Friday after a car he was riding in failed to yield at an intersection and collided with a semitrailer truck Friday morning in Whitewater, police said.
According to a news release from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, a woman driving a late-model Dodge Neon failed to yield while turning left from southbound U.S. Highway 12 onto County Highway N/Walworth Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. Friday.
The Janesville Gazette reported in 2020 that the intersection on the west side of Whitewater had been the scene of 40 collisions, including two fatal ones in August 2019, between 2015 and that time.
In Friday’s incident, police said the woman’s car crossed into the path of a semitrailer truck loaded with steel that was northbound on Highway 12 and collided with the semi.
Medics and a Mercyhealth mobile doctor who responded to the crash performed life-saving measures on the man, but he apparently died on scene.
The woman who was driving the car also was hospitalized with “critical” injuries.
A man driving the semitrailer truck also was treated at a hospital.
Their status was not immediately known, and police haven’t released the names of any of the three involved in the crash.
The two fatal crashes in August 2019, in which vehicles were turning left from southbound Highway 12 onto Highway N/Walworth Avenue like in Friday’s crash, prompted the state to install lights with flashing yellow turn arrows and taller poles for traffic signals.
A subsequent study of the intersection led the DOT in 2020 to recommend upgrading traffic signal equipment, continued monitoring of the intersection and the use of cameras to assess whether the turn lanes at the intersection are long enough.
