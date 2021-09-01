WHITEWATER — Effective immediately, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the City of Whitewater now is asking members of the public who are conducting business in city-owned facilities to wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status, when in indoor public spaces.
Reasonable efforts will be made to maintain physical distancing during public meetings occurring under the requirements of the open meetings law. Participants and observers of public meetings subject to the open meetings law are asked to wear a mask during the open public meeting, regardless of their vaccination status.
Remote participation by employees and visitors also will be made available to help participants achieve desired physical spacing.
Masks are required to be worn by all City of Whitewater employees in public or common areas within city facilities. Employees will not be required to wear masks while working outdoors.
For more information, visit https://www.whitewater-wi.gov/502/COVID-19-Community-Updates or call (262) 473-1398.
