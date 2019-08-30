WHITEWATER — The September exhibition, "Meet the Board," will be an executive board member and gallery manager highlight show with artists and displays of dedicated art-enthusiast board members from the Whitewater Arts Alliance.
This exhibition replaces “The Road Less Traveled” show, and will have 10 participants including: Sylvia Linton, Taylor McDarison, Megan Matthews, Jeff McDonald, Robert Mertens, Christine Hayes, Daniela Porras, Michael Dugan, Jason Miklik and Mary Nevicosi.
The Cultural Arts Center show will run Sept. 5-29. A reception to meet the Whitewater Arts Alliance Board of Directors will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to give people an insight into our Board members, and the different perspectives and skills they bring to the organization,” Whitewater Arts Alliance Board Member Megan Matthews said. “I hope people will be able to stop by and get to know us better!”
The mission of the Whitewater Arts Alliance is to promote the visual and performing arts through an alliance of artists, individuals, educational resources, and organizations to promote creativity and diversity that will serve to educate and enrich the lives of the residents of the Whitewater community and surrounding areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.