WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
At the moviesThe drama “Drive My Car” will air at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The meticulous “In-and-Out Bandit“ starring Liam Neeson as he has been named by the authorities, has stolen $9 million from mostly small banks, managing to keep his identity a secret. But when he falls in love with a good woman, he decides to make a fresh start by coming clean about his criminal life, only to be double-crossed by two corrupt FBI agents. A thoughtful, cops and robber character study.
Learn mah jongg
For those interested in learning how to play mah jongg, lessons will be available at 1 p.m. Mondays. To reserve a spot call 262-473-0535.
Weekly craftsThe weekly craft, making jar luminaries, will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Call 262-473-0535 so there are plenty of supplies.
Motorcycle rideThe motorcycle group is looking for a trip for mid-August. It does not have to be anywhere specific, it can just be a nice route to go for a ride. To submit ideas, call 262-473-0535.
New programsNew programs include a euchre group at 12:30 p.m. and a cribbage group which meets at 12:30. For more information, call 262-473-0535.
Travel opportunitiesSeveral trips are being offered for adults. They include Tropical Costa Rica Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2023 with its lush forests and stunning waterfalls. Trip is being offered by Collette Tours.
Texas Cowboy Country April 16- 24, 2023 is a tour from Oklahoma City to Kerrville and ends in Fort Worth. There are several museums and the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. Trip is offered by Mayflower Tours.
Alaska Cruising Aboard the Noordam July 25 to Aug. 6,2023 includes Fairbanks and a narrated cruise aboard the Riverboat Discovery at Old Chena village. Trip offered Mayflower Tours.
Iceland Land of Fire and Ice Aug. 16-22, 2023 includes five nights in Hveragerdi. Trip is offered by Mayflower Tours.
Activities at a glance‘FUN’ctional Fitness (hybrid)— Mondays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. (fee)
Yoga (hybrid) — Tuesdays or Thursdays at 10 a.m.
Pickleball — Mondays through Fridays 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Downtown Armory
Indoor Walking — Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Sewing Group — Most Fridays 10 a.m.
Warblers — Mondays 11 a.m.
Book Club—First Monday 11 a.m. Books available at Starin Park
Bingo – First, second and fourth Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
Canasta – First and third Mondays at 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Mah Jongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Hikes with GinnyIn August, seniors will visit Natureland, a Walworth County Park on Territorial Road, south of Whitewater. Walkers can meet at Starin Park parking lot, where they will carpool approximately 10 minutes to the park. The group will be back around noon. Pre-registration is requested. Remember to bring sunscreen, bug repellent, a hat and water bottle. For more information or to register, call Seniors in the Park at 262-473-0535.
Stories, sundaes, seniors, and shortcakesAt 10 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 3 seniors will be meeting with the Children’s Summer Camp at the concession stand at Treyton’s Field of Dreams. It will be a morning of ice cream and stories. Fixings for an ice cream sundae will be available, while one reads or listens to books. Call 262-473-0535 to participate.
More informationFor more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call 262-473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com). All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 West Starin Road unless otherwise noted.
