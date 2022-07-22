WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.

At the moviesThe drama “Drive My Car” will air at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The meticulous “In-and-Out Bandit“ starring Liam Neeson as he has been named by the authorities, has stolen $9 million from mostly small banks, managing to keep his identity a secret. But when he falls in love with a good woman, he decides to make a fresh start by coming clean about his criminal life, only to be double-crossed by two corrupt FBI agents. A thoughtful, cops and robber character study.

Load comments