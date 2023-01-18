Music and Art Wonder Club takes place Saturday in Whitewater Jan 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance alongside Music Therapist Noelle Larson, MT-BC will be hosting its second Music and Art Wonder Club on Saturday from 10 — 11:15 a.m.The event is free to attend, and will be located at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 West Main St., in the gallery which can be found on the second floor of the White building.At this workshop, participants will use musical instruments and create colorful sculptures made from dough and child safe materials. These sculptures can be taken home the day of the event.This event is geared towards children of preschool through early elementary school ages.To sign up registrants can fill out the following form: https://bit.ly/3X054WF. To learn more about the event, check out the WAA’s webpage: www.whitewaterarts.org/music-art-wonder-club-2023H. Gaylon & Hannah Greenhill; Dawn & Lyle Hunter; Charles Taggart; and Roni & Richard Telfer are the sponsors for Whitewater Arts Alliance. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
