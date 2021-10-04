WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music announces the second concert of the Music Mosaics series with “Bach Arias and Beyond” by the vocal faculty.
All proceeds from the Music Mosaic series go directly toward scholarships for Department of Music students.
This performance will take place on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall. Ticket prices are $14 for general public, $12 for over 65, $7 for individuals under 18 and free for all UW-Whitewater students. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222.
Masks are required for anyone entering a campus building and each performance in the Light Recital Hall will have a social distance seating option. Do not come to campus if you are ill.
UW-Whitewater faculty will perform a program of vocal works with obbligato instruments by Bach, Brahms, and Mahler. The concert will feature Rachel Wood, mezzo-soprano; Myung Hee Chung, piano; Leanne League, violin and viola; Benjamin Whitcomb, cello; Cristina Ballatori, flute; and Matt Onstad, trumpet.
Mezzo-soprano Rachel Wood has appeared in opera, concert, and recital performances across Canada, the United States, Italy, and the Netherlands. Dr. Wood is a graduate of the Opera Studio Nederland in Amsterdam, where she performed the title role in “The Rape of Lucretia”, “La Natura and Endimione” (La Calisto), and “Penelope” (Il Ritorno d’Ulisse in Patria).
Korean born pianist Dr. MyungHee Chung has received numerous national and international awards, including first prize at the 1977 William Kapell Maryland International Piano Competition; the 1976 Chicago Symphony Orchestra Young Performer’s Competition, the 1978 Portland Symphony Orchestra Competition and the 1980 Juilliard Concerto Competition.
Leanne League teaches violin and viola at UW-Whitewater, and is the assistant concertmaster of the Madison Symphony and Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. Leanne studied Baroque violin with Karen Clarke, and has performed with several period instruments groups including the Tallahassee Bach Parley, Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble and Madison Bach Musicians.
Benjamin Whitcomb is a Professor of Cello and Music Theory at the UW-Whitewater where he has received awards for his teaching, research and service. An active recitalist and chamber musician, he performs frequently throughout the country and abroad.
He is a member of the Ancora String Quartet and the UW-Whitewater Piano Trio.
Cristina Ballatori has performed across the United States, Europe, England and Latin America as a recitalist, soloist, chamber and orchestral musician. Recent performance highlights include a featured recital at the World Flutes Festival in Mendoza, Argentina, concerts in venues such as the Atelier Concert Series in Paris, France, “Live from Hochstein” Series public radio WXXI in Rochester, New York, and artist residencies in Spain, Costa Rica, and Mexico. As a chamber musician, Ballatori is a member of the Semplice Duo with pianist Kevin Chance and the Whitewater Chamber Players.
Ballatori is the Artist Teacher/Associate Professor of Flute at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and Director of the UW-W Flute Camp. She previously served as Associate Professor of Flute at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Her major teachers include Alexa Still, Peter Lloyd, Katherine Kemler, Judith Lapple, and Diane Smith. Visit www.cristinaballatori.com
A Wisconsin native, Dr. Matthew Onstad serves as Assistant Professor of Trumpet at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he teaches applied trumpet, coaches chamber music, performs with the Whitewater Brass Quintet, and teaches World of the Arts.
He has been Principal Trumpet with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra since 2016. While earning his DMA and MM degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Dr. Onstad served the Mead Witter School of Music as a Project Assistant performing with the Wisconsin Brass Quintet, a faculty ensemble-in-residence.
