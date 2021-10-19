WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music announces the final concert of the Music Mosaics series this fall with “Jazz Originals by Michael Hackett & Guests,”
All proceeds from the Music Mosaic series go directly toward scholarships for Department of Music students. This performance will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall.
Jazz up your November with original jazz compositions by Dr. Michael Hackett and special guest artists. Selections also include original compositions by Kenny Dorham, Sam Rivers, and Wayne Shorter.
Artists featured in this concert are Michael Hackett, trumpet and flugelhorn; Matthew Sintchak, saxophone; Chris Rottmayer, piano; Bradley Townsend, bass; and Devin Drobka, drums.
Dr. Hackett is a performer and teacher with a wide variety of credits. He has performed in some of the most important musical venues in the world, ranging from Lincoln Center, Birdland and The Apollo Theater in New York City, to the Kennedy Center and Blues Alley in Washington, DC.
His playing is featured in numerous commercially available recordings and his own recordings are released on the Summit Records label. Hackett received his Doctorate of Music from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and currently is serving as Assistant Professor of Jazz and Commercial Music at the UW-Whitewater.
An avid supporter of contemporary music, saxophonist Matthew Sintchak has commissioned and premiered more than 100 new works for the instrument. Sintchak enjoys challenging traditional notions of music performance by pushing boundaries of genre, instrumentation, medium and style.
In the genre-stretching, multi-media Visions of America project, Sintchak worked with trombonist Mark Hetzler and photographer Katrin Talbot to combine the live performance of saxophone, trombone, piano, bass and percussion, in an amalgamation of jazz, classical, and contemporary styles with original video and photographic material created and edited by Hetzler and Talbot.
More recently, Sintchak formed the Fuse Trio (www.fusetrio.com), a chamber group for saxophone, clarinet and piano with the goal of commissioning and performing “crossover” jazz/classical works. They already have commissioned/premiered new works by Phil Woods, Paquito D’Rivera, and UW-Whitewater’s own Christian Ellenwood.
Sintchak formed the Sonict Duo (www.sonictensemble.com), an experimental group that combines saxophone, video and live electronics with the noted electronic audio-visual performer and composer Jeff Herriott. Drawing on a combination of commissions, existing works, and newly created works by the duo themselves, Sonict creates an entirely new aural and visual space that defies easy categorization.
Sintchak also has been a member of other new music groups including Present Music (Milwaukee) and the Intergalactic Contemporary Ensemble (formerly the Minnesota Contemporary Ensemble), which performed at Queen Elizabeth Hall for the London Jazz Festival.
Chris Rottmayer is a jazz pianist, composer and jazz vibraphonist living in Madison. He has been a freelance jazz pianist since 1990, was a pianist for Walt Disney World from 1999 to 2020, and has released three albums as a leader: Reactive Synthesis (2013), Sunday at Pilars (2019), and So in Love (2020).
Chris currently is the Instructor of Jazz Piano at the University of South Florida, where he has taught since 2007, and is pursuing a DMA in Piano Performance at the UW-Madison where he holds a Teaching Assistantship in the Theory department.
Bradley Townsend holds a Master of Music in Improvisation from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Music in Performance from the University of Iowa, where he studied with Diana Gannett.
Brad teaches string bass, conducts jazz ensemble II, and the Improvisors Orchestra at the UW-Whitewater.
In addition to playing with many notable artists, Brad performs with area ensembles such as the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, Madison Symphony Orchestra, Arp of the Covenant, the Madison Jazz Jam, Night of the Improvisor, Anders Svonoe Double Trio and Executive Tea Set. His recordings have been reviewed in All About Jazz and the All Music Guide.
Devin Drobka, drummer, composer and educator has been playing drums for the past 20 years. Devin currently is one of the most in-demand performers and educators in the Midwest.
Devin decided to further his education and applied to the Berklee College of Music in Boston. Devin received his BMA in Jazz Drumming Performance from Berklee College of Music in 2009 where he had the chance to study with Terri Lynn Carrington, Bob Tamigni, Skip Hadden, Jamey Haddad, Kenwood Dennard, Jon Hazilla, Ralph Peterson Jr, Ian Froman, and the master drummer Bob Moses. While at Berklee, Devin performed with legends of the Jazz world such as Joe Lovano, Jerry Bergonzi, Greg Osby, Cecil McBee, Dave Santoro, Ed Tomassi and Phil Grenadier.
Ticket prices are $14 for general public, $12 for over 65, $7 for individuals under 18 and free for all UW-Whitewater students. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222.
Masks are required for anyone entering a campus building, and each performance in the Light Recital Hall will have a social distance seating option. Do not come to campus if ill.
For the most up to date campus safety information, visit the Warhawks are Back webpage at uww.edu/warhawks-are-back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.