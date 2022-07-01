WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
New programs
Starting July 12, a euchre group will meet at 12:30. On July 14, a cribbage group which will meet at 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 262-473-0535.
Nature hikes
The July hike will explore Brady’s Rocks, a rock formation in the middle of the Scuppernong Prairie that was quarried by the pioneers. The walk is 3.5 miles round trip. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Starin Park parking lot, we will carpool approximately 25 min to the trailhead. Call 262-473-0535 to register in advance.
Book club
The book club will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, July 11 at Seniors in the Park. They will discuss by Anne Griffin’s “The Wild by Cheryl Strayed.” The August book is “The Secret Keeper” by Kate Morton. Call 262-473-0535 with any inquiries.
Healthy living with diabetes
Healthy Living with Diabetes is an evidence-based program for adults of all ages- who have type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes or live with someone who does. In 6 weeks, one can learn to take charge of their health and get back to doing the things that matter. To register, call Chetney at 262-741-3309. The Cost is $10.
Learn Mah Jongg
Interested in learning how to play Mah Jongg? Seniors in the Park has a group at 1 p.m. Mondays. Reserve s seat by calling 262-473-0535.
Competitive pickleball
A competitive pickleball group will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. This group is for any individual that would like to have a more competitive and fast paced game.
How to protect your ‘stuff’
There will be an in-person educational workshop with Elder Life Group to discuss “how to protect your stuff” from devastating long-term care costs. An elder life advisor will discuss the reality of the long-term care crisis. Call 262-473-0535 to register in advance and with any questions
Travel opportunities
Tropical Costa Rica Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2023 is being offered by Collette Tours.
Texas Cowboy Country April 16- 24, 2023 is being offered Mayflower Tours.
Alaska Cruising Aboard the Noordam July 25-Aug. 6,2023 Visit is being planned by Mayflower Tours.
Iceland Land of Fire and Ice Aug. 16-22, 2023 is being offered by Mayflower Tours.
The Dementia Friendly Community Initiative
The senior group is looking for people to make Whitewater a Dementia Friendly Community. The Seniors in the Park will work on public education, supporting caregivers and facilitating a twice monthly respite site. Afternoon volunteers are needed for the respite site and more committee members to help share our message in the community.
Activities at a glance
‘FUN’ctional Fitness (hybrid)— Mon & Thurs. 9:30 a.m. (fee)
Yoga (hybrid) – Tuesday or Thursday 10 a.m.
Pickleball—Monday through Friday 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Downtown Armory
Indoor Walking – Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Sewing Group – Most Fridays 10 a.m.
Warblers—Mondays 11 a.m.
Book Club—First Monday 11 a.m.. Books available at Starin Park
Bingo – First, second and fourth Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Canasta – First and third Monday at 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers – Third Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Mah Jongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call 262-473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com).
All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 West Starin Road unless otherwise noted.
