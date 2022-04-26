WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Unified School District School Board held its organizational meeting of the school board on Monday, prior to a closed session.

Elected as the school board officers were: President: Thayer Coburn; Vice President: Jen Kienbaum; Clerk: Steve Ryan; and Treasurer: Larry Kachel.

Elected as school board Secretary was Jaclyn Tueting.

The date and time of the annual budget hearing was established for Monday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m.

