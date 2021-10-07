WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce’s new Whitewater Storytelling Festival, a celebration of the art of storytelling, is happening the weekend of Oct. 15-16.
The festival will be bringing locally, regionally and nationally-known storytellers to Whitewater and is a collaborative event, harnessing the talents, skills, and resources of multiple organizations and individuals
in the Whitewater community.
The festival kicks off Friday evening, Oct. 15, with a Campfire Stories event happening from 5 to 9 p.m. Cocoa and S’mores wil be for sale down by the firepit in Cravath Lakefront Park and the chamber is encouraging anyone who wants to try their hand at being a storyteller to stop down and spin a tale or two around the campfire.
A special visitor, Spot from Fort Community Credit Union, will be joining the fun, too.
On Saturday, there will be storytelling performances all day on the main stage at the Cravath Lakefront Park Frawley Amphitheater and in the children’s Story Zone tent. In addition to listening to the storytellers tell their tales, visitors to the festival have a multitude of activities to enjoy.
There will be workshops for budding writers, a story stroll for families to enjoy at their leisure, multiple art exhibits open around town, a Community Oral History gathering project hosted by the Irvin L. Young Library, a Community Storybook Project happening at Studio 84, and a local Authors Fair and readings hosted by The Book Teller.
Children should plan on making a stop at the Creativity Zone tent where they will find crafts and activities to enjoy hosted by The Whitewater Parks and Rec Department, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Roberta’s Art Gallery, and the Ice Age Trail Alliance. Persons might even catch a glimpse of Monty the Mammoth!
One of the storytellers also will have a special creative activity happening from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the tent. The day ends with evening storytelling performances at the Cultural Arts Center from 7 to 9 p.m. and an Open-Mic Night at The Book Teller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.