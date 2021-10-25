WHITEWATER — Enjoy a classic horror movie double feature on the big screen as Young Auditorium fires up the projector for its brand-new Friday Night Flicks series.
Start your Halloween weekend off right with George Romero’s zombie masterpiece "Night of the Living Dead" (1968), followed directly by "The House On Haunted Hill" (1959) starring Vincent Price.…all for the frighteningly low cost of $3 per ticket.
New this season, Friday Night Flicks brings film-fanatics together to enjoy classic movies in a theater-style setting. We’re breaking out the big screen and preparing movie theater-style concessions for a unique theater-going experience. From campy to classic, Friday Night Flicks is designed to take audiences on a journey through the Golden Age of cinema.
Tickets for all Friday Night Flicks series movies are $3 per person and free for Young Auditorium members.
The horror double feature on Oct. 29 beginning at 7:30 p.m. is as follows:
• "Night of the Living Dead" — A ragtag group of Pennsylvanians barricade themselves in an old farmhouse to remain safe from a horde of flesh-eating ghouls that are ravaging the East Coast of the United States.
• "The House On Haunted Hill" — A millionaire offers $10,000 to five people who agree to be locked in a large, spooky, rented house overnight with him and his wife.----------------
Can’t make it this time? There are four more opportunities to enjoy Friday Night Flicks at Young Auditorium.
Friday Night Flicks
• "It’s A Wonderful Life," Friday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m.
• Creature double feature, Friday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m.: "The Wasp Woman" (1959) and "Attack of the Giant Leeches" (1959)
• "Phantom of the Opera" (1925), Friday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m.
• "A Star Is Born" (1937), Friday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for Friday Night Flicks and all 2021-22 Young Auditorium season performances can be purchased online at http://www.youngauditorium.com or by connecting with the UW-Whitewater Ticket Services department.
