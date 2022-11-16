Caution tape, overgrown weeds, red flag tape, tall grass that reaches to the waist and benches you can’t sit on.
That’s the harsh, current state of the Effigy Mounds Preserve in Whitewater.
Walking into the entrance of the Effigy Mounds Preserve in Whitewater, residents and visitors might be thinking they are walking into an escape from reality.
However, they are walking straight into reality, the reality of not enough funding for the 13 earthen and hand-built burial mounds in the preserve. The mounds are only accessible one-third of the way through, said Kori Oberle, a historical researcher, writer, and social studies instructional designer who has worked as an educator in museums and historic sites.
The City of Whitewater’s Park and Recreation plans to discuss that situation tonight, starting at 5:30 p.m. The meeting, which is open to the public, contains an agenda item for the Effigy Mounds. It can be attended in person at the Whitewater municipal building in the Cravath Lakefront Room on the second floor or virtually on Zoom, with a link on the agenda on the city’s website.
“It’s so important to have people who aren’t just from the board there,” Oberle said. “This is a time for public input, a time to show that there are many people who do care for the preserve.”
Oberle took 20 people on a morning tour of the mounds on a cold, snow flurry Saturday last weekend to show them the situation. She also held a presentation at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library on Nov. 7 to gather support and discuss action.
At the Nov. 12 tour, Orbele said, everyone stood for 20 minutes in the cold discussing what can be done to help the preserve get back to the state it was around six years ago.
One of the many reasons why the preserve is at a standstill is because a prairie burn, which helps the mounds stay preserved, was canceled during the summer. When the time came to reschedule, it got canceled again, due to other priorities, said Orbele.
But another reason is the volunteer force that used to take care of the area has since disbanded.
Jaime Weigel, a member of the city’s library board, is in discussion to bring the Friends of Effigy Mounds Preserve back during the springtime.
“The benefit of a Friends group is that it provides a united front for everyone that cares about this special place and a forum for us to come together,” Weigel said. “It also allows everyone to bring their unique skill set to the table.”
Another reason might simply be the visibility, Oberle said. The only thing visible about the preserve from the street is the green space and the entrance sign.
“One reason why the preserve isn’t receiving the care it needs compared to 20 parks in Whitewater is because it is so hidden, it’s tucked away into the woods behind a neighborhood,” she said.
That was a point of discussion at Saturday’s tour, Oberle said, as well as possible ways to use the green space to bring more awareness to the preserve.
“When I would walk through the preserve I felt so much peace,” a member in the audience said at the Nov. 7 library’s presentation, reminiscing about walking through the preserve several years ago.
“People don’t realize what it gives to your soul. It’s what I call forest bathing,” she said to the group of about 20.
Protected but not funded
Even though the Effigy Mounds Preserve is not a park, it is cared for by the City of Whitewater parks and recreation department, and funds to care for the preserve have to be shared with 20 parks in Whitewater.
It’s owned by the City of Whitewater and protected by state statute, Orbele said, adding that it naturally becomes overgrown if not actively managed.
“The main cause is mother nature,” she said. “What people see at the preserve is a cumulative effect of growing grass since 2017. After a severe storm a tree was pulled up from its roots, five feet away from one of the mounds.”
Lawnmowers getting off trail and animals digging on the mounds are also factors of damage to the preserve.
Like with most cities, the pandemic only made things harder. There simply is not enough parks and recreation staff and funds to mow the way it needs to be mowed, she said.
“Brush mowing is one of the things that need to happen, but that type of mowing is expensive and maybe the only way to get that done is through private funding,” said Orbele.
How to help
At the end of Oberle’s presentation at the library, she recommended what people could do next.
One idea was to bring friends and family out to the mounds, and another was to reach out to city representatives to show them residents want the mounds to be preserved and maintained.
Some in attendance said they wanted more done.
Peggy Van Scotter, a recent Whitewater resident, was very outspoken about the mounds. She recommended talking to local businesses to get sponsorships or raising money in different ways.
Weigel sent out a thank you email to participants who attended the recent tour of the preserve.
“I would also like to reconnect with everyone in the early Spring to see if there is interest in reviving the Friends of Whitewater Effigy Mounds group. One thing that was evident from Monday night’s presentation and Saturday’s tour is that preserving them is a long-term commitment that will require a multi-faceted approach.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.