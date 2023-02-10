WHITEWATER — “Pirates of Penzance” by Sir W.S. Gilbert and Sir Arthur Sullivan will be performed next week by The College of Arts and Communication Department at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Directed by Sara J. Griffin, this production will run in the Barnett Theater from February 15-18 at 7:30 p.m. and February 18-19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale for the performances and may be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. There is a $2 surcharge for tickets purchased at the door at the time of the event. The Barnett Theater is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.
The cast for this production includes Colin Allison as The Pirate King, Erin McKee as Mabel, Nahuel Recoba as Frederic, Robbie Chelius as Major General Stanley, Emma Dutcher as Ruth, Ian Black as Sergeant of Police, Jacob Mhyre as Samuel, Sarah Keller as Edith, Makayla Fedler as Kate, and Tessa Fitzsimmons as Isabel.
Mistakenly apprenticed to a raucous band of pirates, Frederic is caught up between a marauding crew that lacks killer instinct, a squad of overly empathetic policemen, and a modern major-general’s bevy of daughters.
“Since March of 2020, the world has needed an escape,” Griffin said. “Being forced to stay inside our dwellings, separated from the people and pursuits we love, many of us developed coping mechanisms and desperately sought an escape from the unrelenting angst.”
He picked this production because he finds it as an escape.
“Rather than simply present ‘Pirates of Penzance,’ I wanted to put it through a specific lens, one that would give it a context to allow the audience to connect with the story on a more relatable level,” he said. “I hope you enjoy our production and appreciate the two-hour escape.”
