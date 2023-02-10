WHITEWATER — “Pirates of Penzance” by Sir W.S. Gilbert and Sir Arthur Sullivan will be performed next week by The College of Arts and Communication Department at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Directed by Sara J. Griffin, this production will run in the Barnett Theater from February 15-18 at 7:30 p.m. and February 18-19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale for the performances and may be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. There is a $2 surcharge for tickets purchased at the door at the time of the event. The Barnett Theater is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.

Load comments