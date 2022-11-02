John Weidl
WHITEWATER—If voters pass a city referendum in the Nov. 8 general election, Whitewater residents would see their level of services from fire and EMS—and the city in general—stay at their current levels, according to the city’s new manager.

If the referendum does not pass, they would likely see a waste/recycling fee, among other changes, enacted to maintain the city’s emergency services.

