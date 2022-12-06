The University Center and Roberta’s Art Gallery is hosting “The Art of Becoming,” a curation of paintings from local artist Sylvia Linton Hall. The exhibit will run from Nov. 28 to January 11.

An opportunity to meet the artist will be held in the gallery on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. with the opening reception. Light refreshments, an artist talk, and a time for discussion will be provided.

