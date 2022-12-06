The University Center and Roberta’s Art Gallery is hosting “The Art of Becoming,” a curation of paintings from local artist Sylvia Linton Hall. The exhibit will run from Nov. 28 to January 11.
An opportunity to meet the artist will be held in the gallery on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. with the opening reception. Light refreshments, an artist talk, and a time for discussion will be provided.
Roberta’s Art Gallery is located on the first floor of the James R. Connor University Center at UW-Whitewater.
The exhibit brings striking images of her unique painting style, combined with inspiration for changing her everyday life. Hall’s states, “My paintings can start with a simple subject, such as an everyday scene that catches your eye, or a new color of paint purchased from the store. The true challenge in my work is changing those scenes to better reflect my imagination, often leaning into my subconscious to distort the landscapes of life, and to better reflect an imagined reality that suits my taste.”
She credits a love of nature, philosophy, and curiosity in helping her to create her work.
Paintings will be displayed using her favorite mediums: watercolor, alcohol ink, and acrylic.
She enjoys using these mediums as they provide special effects and subtle transitions. She states that her favorite piece of the collection is “Inner Light” and was created during a time of turbulence and self-doubt. She states that during these “dark” times were some of her most artistically influenced and she considers it important for people to challenge themselves to be creative through hardship.
An important aspect discussed during the planning of this exhibit was mental health and creative outlets. These personal displays from Sylvia’s life represent a collective and intertwined human experience of growth, struggle and experience.
The gallery collaborates with campus departments, student organizations and community artists in coordinating and sponsoring exhibits. In semester, hours are Monday—Thursday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and closed Saturday and Sunday. Any questions can be directed at ucart@uww.edu or 262-472-3193.
