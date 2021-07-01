WHITEWATER — On Wednesday June 16, Rock River Community Clinic (RRCC) in Whitewater hosted a gathering of donors responsible for helping the clinic obtain a common Electronic Medical Record System (EMR).
This new system brought the clinics together, providing better efficiency and continuity of care through a connected system at all clinics. One of the clinics had been using paper medical records since inception and the other two were operating on different electronic formats which made it difficult to coordinate care between clinics.
Although RRCC had received monies from a Federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Grant to help with the migration to this common electronic environment, they still needed additional funding. Thanks to the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, and Jim and Julie Caldwell, the project was completed.
During the event, the donors were invited to tour the health clinic and witness the efficiency that was made possible through this critical donation.
The three-year HRSA grant totals $900,000 in funding and is managed by the Rock River Community Health Network (RRHCN). The purpose of RRHCN is to increase health equity in Jefferson and Dodge Counties, specifically focusing on low-income individuals’ (both uninsured and underinsured) access to primary care through a value-based approach that provides improved care and health at a lower cost.
The RRHCN’s overarching project goals are to: 1) improve the quality, coordination and cost of health care services; 2) increase community member access to health care services; and 3) improve health outcomes for the population, through strengthened and expanded services under through the newly established RRCC.
The RRHCN is comprised of seven local organizations that have a long history of collaboration, and include Fort HealthCare, Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, Jefferson County, Rainbow Hospice, RRCC, Watertown Health Department and Watertown Regional Medical Center.
About RRCC
On Jan. 1, 2020, three existing clinics for the underserved in Jefferson and Dodge Counties merged to form Rock River Community Clinic. Community Dental Clinic in Fort Atkinson, Rock River Free Clinic in Jefferson and Watertown Area Cares Clinic in Watertown, joined together to better serve the most vulnerable populations within these communities.
With the merger came the realization that there was a big need for another clinic in the Whitewater area, so, despite the effects of the pandemic, RRCC moved forward with the addition of a fourth clinic that opened in July of 2020 offering much needed healthcare to those communities. RRCC offers health and dental care to the uninsured and under-insured in the area with an income of less than 200% of the federal poverty level.
The dedicated team at all RRCC locations provides high-quality, compassionate and comprehensive care to every patient. The cost of services is based on a sliding fee scale. RRCC believes that helping patients manage chronic disease and oral healthcare to live healthier lives, creates a healthier community.
For any questions regarding the RRCC or the Network, contact Jeaunetta at the Watertown Clinic at (920) 206-7797.
