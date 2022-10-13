WHITEWATER- Rock River Community Clinic is currently accepting applications to fill two AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer positions for the 2022-2023 school year.
“Through our membership with the Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (WAFCC), we are proud to continue serving as a host site for AmeriCorps VISTA positions,” states Olivia Nichols, CEO/Executive Director of Rock RIver Community Clinic. “We are looking for individuals who have a passion for, and interest in, the healthcare industry and who are looking to gain experience within a role that can have a real positive impact on the patients and communities we serve.”
Rock River Community Clinic is specifically seeking applicants to support the growth of their behavioral health referral services, and another that would be focused on advancing and improving clinic systems and procedures.
“Accessing behavioral health services is a critical need in the community and one we’re dedicated to supporting,” Nichols states. “This VISTA member would assist with deepening our referral process, the integration of behavioral health care opportunities, and the optimization of telehealth to increase patient access. Our systems and procedures position would focus their efforts and talents on improving our data dashboards, supporting quality improvement initiatives, and leading outreach efforts for clinic initiatives.
The benefits of the year-long program offered to VISTA members include, but are not limited to, bi-weekly living stipend, $100/month housing allowance, $750 relocation reimbursement (if eligible), AmeriCorps health allowance, End of Service Segal Education Award ($6,495) or cash stipend ($1,800), student loan forbearance/deferment (if eligible), and more. The benefits are fully supported and provided by the AmeriCorps Program.
“The AmeriCorps VISTA program provides a great opportunity not only for our organization, but also for those interested in learning more about the healthcare industry,” Nichols said. “These positions provide our team with the additional support needed to advance our programs and initiatives within the community,” he said.
WAFCC VISTA members and associates help create access to quality health care for the uninsured and underserved populations in Wisconsin. They focus their efforts on building the organizational, administrative, and financial capacity of safety net clinics. Projects may include reducing substance/opiate abuse, implementing Standards of Excellence, researching grants, and gathering data on social determinants of health.
