WHITEWATER- Rock River Community Clinic is currently accepting applications to fill two AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer positions for the 2022-2023 school year.

“Through our membership with the Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (WAFCC), we are proud to continue serving as a host site for AmeriCorps VISTA positions,” states Olivia Nichols, CEO/Executive Director of Rock RIver Community Clinic. “We are looking for individuals who have a passion for, and interest in, the healthcare industry and who are looking to gain experience within a role that can have a real positive impact on the patients and communities we serve.”

