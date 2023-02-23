top story hot Scraping ice, wishing for warmer weather in Whitewater Feb 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Thomas Morton of Whitewater scrapes his car’s windows during the ice storm warning. Nicole Eithun Buy Now Thomas Morton taught his students remotely Wednesday due to school being canceled. During his lunch break he got groceries for the next couple of days. Nicole Eithun Buy Now Thomas Morton Nicole Eithun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thomas Morton, of Whitewater, scraped off ice on his car windows to get groceries Wednesday afternoon before conditions worsened.“I can’t wait for spring to come,” Morton said while scraping off his car during an ice storm warning.The storm is scheduled to end Thursday evening, with decreasing clouds, according to the National Weather Service. Friday is predicted to be mostly sunny with a high of 18 degrees. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Thomas Morton Ice National Weather Service Storm Meteorology Car Window Scrap Condition Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
