WHITEWATER — Seniors in the Park received first place in the Whitewater 4th of July parade in the Neighborhood/Adult category.
Thanks to all the volunteers and Pat Channing and Jeanne Obmascher for the use of their cars.
Sewing groupJoin other sewers and share ideas, get help, and have fun on Fridays starting at 10:00 am. Bring your machine and anything you may need. Either bring a lunch or go out with the group. Stay as long or short as you want. Questions, call Carolyn at 262-903-5678.
Motorcycle ridesJuly 13 — Car show at Schopiere Tap. Bring a classic car or your motorcycle. Enjoy supper (if you want), the car show and ice cream. Depart at 4:30 p.m.
July 18 — Head north for the Rockton chicken barbecue. Departure time is 9 a.m. Leader is Bill McCormick.
July 21 — Waupaca boat ride trip (canceled from June). Ride to Waupaca for lunch at the Boathouse and then take a 1.5-hour boat tour on the Chain O’ Lakes. Registration in advance is required to access boat tickets in a timely manner. Depart at 8 a.m. A leader is needed.
Riders must arrive prior to departure to show proof of insurance and fill out a participation form. Helmets are recommended.
Travel opportunitiesReady to get on the road again? We can help!
• New Autumn in the Adirondacks, Sept. 18-25, includes a 1,000 Islands cruise, Singer Castle, Adirondack Scenic Railroad, lunch cruise, Lake Placid and more.
• Music of the Mountains, Oct. 3-10, includes the Biltmore Estate, Great Smokey Mountains and Nashville, Tenn.
• Greece, Oct. 11-19, featuring Athens, Mykonos and Santorini. This is your last chance. Sign up now!
• Tuscany and the Italian Riviera, April 23-31, 2022, includes Turin, Cinque Terra, Wine country, a stay at a Tuscan Estate and much more! The Italy preview was recorded. Call or email to receive it.
Participant scan cardsRemember to bring your card if you will be attending activities. We are using the system again.
Office hoursOffice hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Thought for the week“Imagination will often carry us to worlds that never were. But without it we go nowhere.”
